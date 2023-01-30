Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Bradford Doolittle has the Texas Rangers in the middle of the pack in ESPN’s way-too-early lineup rankings.

In a strange turn of events, Thomas Harrigan places the Rangers among the teams with the best rotation depth.

Kennedi Landry spoke with prospect Justin Foscue about a championship season in 2022 and his goals for 2023.

Young hurler Tekoah “TK” Roby was a guest with Jeff Wilson on the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast.

R.J. Anderson names the Rangers’ top trio of prospects heading into 2023 while noting that it’s odd that none of them are Jack Leiter or Kumar Rocker.

And, Will Leitch includes the Rangers as a team for wayward fans to consider when hitching a ride on a bandwagon in 2023.

Have a nice day!