Keith Law top 100 prospect list out

Keith Law’s top 100 prospect list for 2023 has dropped over at the Athletic.

The bad news? No Texas Rangers prospects are in the top half of the list.

AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!! PANIC IN THE STREETS!!!!!!

On the plus side, the back half of the list has four Rangers prospects, led by Evan Carter at #53 and Josh Jung at #56. Carter is a little lower on Law’s list than he has been on the other lists, while Jung dropped about 25 spots from where he was on Law’s list last year.

We have talked about the consensus top three Rangers prospects seeming to be Carter-Jung-Owen White, and Law’s rankings are consistent with that, as Owen White shows up next on the KLaw list. White checks in at #70, just ahead of Washington Nationals pitching prospect Cade Cavalli.

Rounding out the list is Jack Leiter, who sneaks in at #92 despite a down 2022 season. Leiter was #26 on Law’s list last year, so this is a big drop, but still, top 100 is top 100.