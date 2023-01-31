Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson catches up on the NRI signings for the Texas Rangers and empties his notebook from the weekend’s Fan Fest.

Levi Weaver writes about a mystery that the Rangers did not overtly resolve this winter of who will be the team’s closer.

Thomas Harrigan writes that the rotation for Texas was one of the best examples of a team addressing their primary weakness this winter.

At FanGraphs, Jay Jaffe writes about what’s next for the Baseball Hall of Fame with the likes of Adrian Beltre, Ian Kinsler, and Shin-Soo Choo due on the ballot in the coming years.

And, R.J. Anderson notes that the Yankees have found a spot on their coaching staff for Brad Wilkerson. Wilkerson, perhaps you recall, was one of the first Ranger disappointments of the Lone Star Ball era.

Have a nice day!