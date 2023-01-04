LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #27

Congratulations to Maximo Acosta, who won the runoff against Antoine Kelly to be named the #25 prospect in the LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings.
Our list so far:
1 — Evan Carter
2 — Jack Leiter
3 — Owen White
4 — Luisangel Acuna
5 — Kumar Rocker
6 — Brock Porter
7 — Justin Foscue
8 — Dustin Harris
9 — Cole Winn
10 — Aaron Zavala
11 — Thomas Saggese
12 — Cole Ragans
13 — Anthony Gutierrez
14 — Yeison Morrobel
15 — T.K. Roby
16 — Mitch Bratt
17 — Sam Huff
18 — Ricky Vanasco
19 — Zak Kent
20 — Jonathan Ornelas
21 — Gleider Figuereo
22 — Emiliano Teodo
23 — Marc Church
24 — Cody Bradford
25 — Maximo Acosta
26 — Antoine Kelly
Moving on...
We are using Google Forms for the voting. You will need to include your LSB user name when you vote. If you don’t have an LSB user name, you need to use some sort of identifier.
Who is the #27 prospect in the Rangers system right now?
Cast your vote below...
