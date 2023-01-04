BoSox, Devers agree to extension, per reports

MLB Rumors: Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms on an 11 year, $331 million contract extension, per reports. Devers and the Red Sox had previously agreed to a one year, $17.5 million deal for 2023 that bought out his final year of arbitration eligibility, and the extension begins in 2024.

Devers, who turned 26 in October, has been a fixture at third base in the Red Sox lineup since late 2017. Devers has received MVP votes in three of the last four years, and has a career .283/.342/.512 slash line. Over the last three full seasons (ignoring 2020), Devers has accumulated 13.3 bWAR.

With Boston having traded Mookie Betts three years ago, and then lost Xander Bogaerts to free agency this offseason, there was pressure on the Red Sox to get Devers locked up before he hits the open market after the 2023 season. They appear to have accomplished that, and now have Devers locked up through age 37.

UPDATE — Jeff Passan now says that the deal supersedes the one year deal previously agreed to for 2023, so it locks up Devers through his age 36 season in 2033. That makes the new money part of the deal $313.5M over 10 years.