Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers introduced new pitcher Nathan Eovaldi yesterday after signing the Alvin, TX, native to a 2 year deal.

Eovaldi says he originally thought there was no more room at the inn that is the Rangers’ starting rotation.

Jeff Wilson writes that Eovaldi believes the Rangers can compete in 2023 despite >>gestures at the last six seasons<<.

Eovaldi discussed his injury history while appearing on The Fan yesterday as well.

Texas also added some bullpen help yesterday in the form of righty Kyle Funkhouser.

Levi Weaver takes a look at how some Rangers prospects are doing in the winter leagues.

And the Rangers are hosting a job fair at Globe Life Field on Saturday.

Thats all for this morning. Happy Friday.