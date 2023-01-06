Mears claimed by Rockies

Pitcher Nick Mears was claimed on waivers from the Texas Rangers by the Colorado Rockies, the team announced today.

Mears time with the Rangers was extremely brief. He was claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in late December, with the Rangers designating Eli White for assignment to make room for Mears on the 40 man roster. Mears was then designated for assignment a few days later to open up a roster spot for Nathan Eovaldi.

I can’t think of anything else to say about this.