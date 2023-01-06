 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mears claimed by Rockies

The Rockies have claimed pitcher Nick Mears on waivers from the Rangers

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pitcher Nick Mears was claimed on waivers from the Texas Rangers by the Colorado Rockies, the team announced today.

Mears time with the Rangers was extremely brief. He was claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in late December, with the Rangers designating Eli White for assignment to make room for Mears on the 40 man roster. Mears was then designated for assignment a few days later to open up a roster spot for Nathan Eovaldi.

I can’t think of anything else to say about this.

Loading comments...