Dodgers DFA Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment, per reports.

Bauer is in the final year of a three year deal he signed prior to the 2021 season. He has not pitched since the middle of the 2021 season, due to multiple allegations of sexual violence against Bauer that resulted in findings that he violated the leagues domestic violence policy. He is owed $22.5 million this year, due to an offset for salary he received in 2021 while he was on the inactive list. He was initially suspended for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but an arbitrator shortened the suspension and made it retroactive to when he went on the inactive list in 2021, making him eligible to return to the field for the start of 2023.

If he does return to the field, it won’t be with the Dodgers, who now have seven days to waive, trade or release him. My guess is they are looking to see if they can do a bad contract swap with another team, getting someone who is owed a similar total amount to Bauer but for more years, in order to spread out the luxury tax impact.