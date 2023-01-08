Pollock to the M’s, per reports

The Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms on a one year, $7 million deal with outfielder AJ Pollock, per reports.

Pollock is someone who the Texas Rangers have been linked to as part of their ongoing efforts to fortify their LF/DH situation. The 35 year old has historically been very good when he’s been on the field while also having a hard time staying on the field. After spending his first seven seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pollock signed a four year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2019 season. He was good for the Dodgers before being traded to the Chicago White Sox for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season.

Pollock’s stint in the South Side was a disappointment, however. Despite playing in 138 games — the second most of his career, while qualifying for the batting title for just the second time in his career — Pollock slashed just .245/.292/.389 while playing primarily left field.

Adding Pollock would have been similar to the Kole Calhoun signing last year — getting a veteran in his mid-30s coming off a down season, with the hope that he could rebound. With Pollock off the board, the Rangers will presumably look at other free agent options, such as Andrew McCutchen and Trey Mancini, as well as potential trade targets such as Max Kepler.