Hendriks diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced today that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He indicated that he will be beginning treatment tomorrow.

This is unfortunate news for Hendriks and his family, and we can only hope he will have a successful recovery. Hendriks expresses confidence that he will get back on the mound, and hopefully that will be the case.

Hendriks has established himself as one of the better closers in the majors, and he is in the second year of a four year deal with the Chicago White Sox. We had talked about him possibly being a trade target for the Texas Rangers, as he had been rumored to potentially be available this offseason, and the Rangers have indicated an interest in fortifying their bullpen.

That obviously won’t be happening, and Hendriks will likely be out for at least a chunk of the 2022 season, at a minimum.