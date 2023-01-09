Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

The Levi Weaver Weaver Wire looks at the first week of 2023 for the Texas Rangers where upgrades are still needed for left field and the bullpen.

Jeff Wilson attempts to put together a trade package for the Rangers to acquire Bryan Reynolds.

Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru lists the numbers around baseball that should improve in 2023 with the Rangers in particular expected to see better from their rotation.

Though it feels like he’s been around for a decade now, Josh Jung is among the American League Rookie of the Year contenders for 2023 as polled by Jonathan Mayo.

And, newest starter acquisition Nathan Eovaldi joined the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to talk about following in the footsteps of that other guy who went to Alvin High.

Have a nice day!