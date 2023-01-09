LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #30

Congratulations to Dane Acker, who won the runoff against Trevor Hauver to be named the #28 prospect in the LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings.

Our list so far:

1 — Evan Carter

2 — Jack Leiter

3 — Owen White

4 — Luisangel Acuna

5 — Kumar Rocker

6 — Brock Porter

7 — Justin Foscue

8 — Dustin Harris

9 — Cole Winn

10 — Aaron Zavala

11 — Thomas Saggese

12 — Cole Ragans

13 — Anthony Gutierrez

14 — Yeison Morrobel

15 — T.K. Roby

16 — Mitch Bratt

17 — Sam Huff

18 — Ricky Vanasco

19 — Zak Kent

20 — Jonathan Ornelas

21 — Gleider Figuereo

22 — Emiliano Teodo

23 — Marc Church

24 — Cody Bradford

25 — Maximo Acosta

26 — Antoine Kelly

27 — Chase Lee

28 — Dane Acker

29 — Trevor Hauver

