Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers are playoff bound.

The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners last night by a score of 6-1.

The DMN’s game story talks about the Rangers’ broken rotation and busted bullpen starring in Saturday’s win.

Ken Rosenthal writes about the Rangers clinching a playoff spot with their win on Saturday.

Jeff Wilson writes about the Rangers ending their playoff drought.

The Rangers can clinch the A.L. West division title with either a win on Sunday or an Astros loss on Sunday.

Kennedi Landry has a postseason FAQ for Rangers fans.

The DMN has five things Rangers fans should know about the 2023 MLB postseason, and also looks at who the Rangers could play first in the playoffs.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.