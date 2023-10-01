Texas Rangers lineup for October 1, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and George Kirby for the Mariners.

The final game of the 2023 regular season, and the Texas Rangers can clinch the American League West with a win. Dane Dunning is going on short rest, and I’m guessing he will go 3-4 innings then be followed by Martin Perez.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Carter — LF

2:10 p.m. Central start time. Mariners are -120 favorites.