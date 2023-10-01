 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas Rangers lineup for October 1, 2023

The Rangers and the Mariners in Game 162

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for October 1, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and George Kirby for the Mariners.

The final game of the 2023 regular season, and the Texas Rangers can clinch the American League West with a win. Dane Dunning is going on short rest, and I’m guessing he will go 3-4 innings then be followed by Martin Perez.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

2:10 p.m. Central start time. Mariners are -120 favorites.

Loading comments...