Showalter not returning to Mets

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced prior to today’s season finale that he will not be returning as Mets manager in 2024, per reports.

The 67 year old Showalter is finishing his second season at the helm of the club. The Mets won 101 games last season, but the team was an expensive disappointment in 2023, currently sitting at 74-86 on the season.

With David Stearns being announced as the president of baseball operations for the Mets this coming Monday, significant changes were seen as potentially coming. Whether Showalter decided he didn’t want to stick around for what is expected to be a challenging 2024, or just expected he would be let go and opted to make the move himself, someone new will be managing the Mets in 2023.