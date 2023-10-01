Tim Wakefield has passed away

Tim Wakefield, knuckleballer who spent 19 years in the majors, has died today, it was announced. Wakefield was 57.

Wakefield was drafted in the 8th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1988 as an infielder, but began pitching in 1989, and converted full time to pitching in 1990. Wakefield made the majors in 1992 and won a pair of starts in the legendary NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, that saw the Braves score three runs in the bottom of the ninth in Game Seven to beat the Pirates 3-2. He struggled in 1993, however, spent the 1994 season in the minors, and was released prior to the 1995 season.

Wakefield was signed by the Boston Red Sox immediately thereafter, and 1995 was the first of seventeen seasons he spent with the BoSox, with whom he won a pair of rings. Wakefield ended his career with 34.5 bWAR, a 200-180 record, and a 4.41 ERA in 3226 innings.