Rangers/Rays Game 1 at 2:08 pm Tuesday

The Texas Rangers will play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game One of the Wild Card Series at 2:08 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, October 3, in Tampa Bay, it has been announced. Game Two will be on Wednesday at 2:08 p.m. If a Game Three is necessary, it will be at 2:08 p.m. on Thursday if there are four games being played that day.

We had hoped, of course, that Texas would win the American League West, and thus be off until Saturday, when the ALDS starts. Instead, Texas lost three of four in Seattle, while the Astros swept the Diamondbacks in their three game set, with the result being that Texas and Houston end the year tied with 90 wins. Because Houston beat Texas in their season series, Houston advances and Texas is the Wild Card.

Hopefully the bats, which were largely silent in Seattle, can get going in Tampa.