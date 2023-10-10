Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that it’s Nasty Nate day for Game 3 tonight in The Shed’s Texas Rangers playoff debut.

Shawn McFarland writes that Texas boy Nathan Eovaldi gets the opportunity send the Rangers to the ALCS.

Cody Stavenhagen writes that Eovaldi can add to his legacy of coming up big in October in Game 3.

Evan Grant writes that for all the talk about the determined bats, the decimated starting staff, and the woebegone bullpen, it’s the turnaround on defense that has Texas in prime position.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers are ready to see what playoff baseball is like at The Shed after two weeks away from Arlington.

Brad Townsend notes that the 14-day trip was nothing for Evan Carter, a now legendary homeless October hero.

David Adler dives into the numbers to see how the 21-year old Carter is stealing the show this postseason.

Landry writes that despite its dubious reputation, the bullpen has been getting the playoff outs needed for Texas so far.

Jamey Newberg offers up nine things of note after the Rangers left Baltimore up 2-0 in the ALDS.

Over at The Athletic, Stephen J. Nesbitt previews Game 3 with a look at the pitching matchup and potential x-factor.

Kevin Sherrington was assigned the it’s-Texas-so-we-have-to-write it article about football taking a momentary backseat for playoff baseball.

Mike Petriello writes that it shouldn’t really be called it an upset if the Rangers take this series against Baltimore.

Despite the fact that I thought we all agreed up front that the MLB postseason is sports’ biggest dice roll and therefore accept that it has little bearing on what transpired in the regular season, formatgate reached a boiling point yesterday so Ben Clemens wrote that no, a few days rest hasn’t historically hurt teams.

And, a story about baseball in Arlington wouldn’t be complete without a spectacle of preposterous foods to try at the concession stands.

Have a nice day!