Texas Rangers lineup for ALDS Game 3 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Dean Kremer for the Twins.

Texas plays its first ever playoff game at the The Shed this evening, and can finish off the series and advance to the ALCS with a win. Manager Bruce Bochy is sticking with the same lineup that scored 11 runs on Sunday.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:03 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -135 favorites.