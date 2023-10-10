Thoughts on a 7-1 Rangers win

Rangers 7, Orioles 1
- And with that, Texas advances to the ALCS.
- The Texas Rangers we saw today looked like the Texas Rangers at their best. What struck me was how…routine this win seemed. This is the way the Rangers have looked throughout this season when they’ve been clicking on all cylinders. As soon as Corey Seager hit that first inning home run to put the Rangers on the board, I thought, I’ve seen this movie before.
- This performance is what the good Rangers look like. Nathan Eovaldi pounding the strike zone, in complete control, rolling through seven, striking out seven and walking no one. The offense jumping on their opponent early, providing a big lead that allows us to breathe easier.
- And we even had the obligatory scary bullpen outing, as Aroldis Chapman had to be yanked after loading the bases with two outs in the eighth.
- But it was no problem getting out of that jam, since, as we all expected three months ago, Jose Leclerc has established himself as the team’s reliable late inning relief option. Jose Leclerc, who has pitched in all five playoff games thus far, and has closed out all five wins.
- Hits from everyone in the lineup except Leody Taveras. Home runs from Corey a Seager and Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia. Mitch Garver with a big double. It was a joyous game, a celebration of this team and how good they can be.
- I’m happy.
- Nathan Eovaldi peaked at 98.4 mph with his fastball, averaging 95.8 mph. Aroldis Chapman hit 102.0 mph with his sinker. Jose Leclerc reached 98.4 mph with his fastball.
- Corey Seager’s home run was 110.1 mph off the bat. Nathaniel Lowe had a 107.8 mph home run. Adolis Garcia’s home run was 107.5 mph. Marcus Semien had a 103.0 mph double. Josh Jung had a 101.0 mph fly out.
- The Rangers are off until Sunday. Let’s enjoy.
Loading comments...