Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that a Nathaniel Lowe at bat that ended in an out was the turning point in the game because Lowe saw 15 pitches and then the floodgates opened.

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien joined a team that had just recorded over 100 losses because they bought in to the Rangers’ vision… and now we are seeing that vision come to fruition.

The Ranger bats have come back with a vengeance in the playoffs, but the pitching has been phenomenal as well.

It has caused a normally football focused metroplex to focus on baseball, and the result was a sold out stadium last night and an electric environment.

Evan Grant’s five thoughts on the win include “man, that Corey Seager is something else” and “fans get more fired up for a playoff team than a 100 loss team.”

Nathan Eovaldi was called out by the fans for a curtain call as he left the game, something he probably didn’t think was possible when he was struggling after coming back from injury.

Kevin Sherrington says that the Rangers are playing with house money from here on out, as they’ve done everything that could possibly be expected of them.

Corey Seager seems to really like playing playoff games in Globe Life.

Max Scherzer thinks he will be available to pitch in the ALCS.