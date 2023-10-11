LDS Games discussion thread

We have three League Division Series games today, and the reason we don’t have four is because your Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles yesterday to advance to the ALCS.

As a result, there is no early afternoon game — the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins were supposed to play at 1:07 p.m. today, but since the Rangers and Orioles aren’t playing today, the Astros and Twins have been moved into the 6:07 p.m. slot that was supposed to be Texas and Baltimore.

In the National League, we have Atlanta playing at Philadelphia at 4:07 p.m. That series is tied at 1 game apiece. We also have the Dodgers playing at Arizona at 8:07 p.m., with the D-Backs up 2-0 and looking to advance.

Talk about the games here.