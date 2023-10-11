 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adolis home run and Take It Higher gear now available

More Rangers wins, more gear available from Breaking T

By Adam J. Morris
The Rangers keep winning, and Breaking T keeps rolling out new gear to celebrate the latest moments.

And thus we now have two — count ‘em, TWO — new items that Breaking T has dropped to go along with Garv Sauce, Evan Carter, and Straight Up October. And you can get them here.

First of all, Breaking T has memorialized Adolis Garcia’s majestic post-home-run bat flip:

Pretty sweet, no?

In addition, since the Rangers players having been using Creed as their pump up music, there is also have a “Can You Take Me Higher” t-shirt. I know that goET won’t be getting one of these, but I am sure some others of you will!

