Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The at Globe Life was chanting “we want Houston” Tuesday night, so now I guess we find out if this is one of those monkey paw type wish-is-granted situations.

Nathaniel Lowe has had a rough second half and blames himself for the lone Seattle run in the 1-0 Ranger loss to end the regular season, but his 15 pitch at bat Tuesday night may have been the most crucial plate appearance of the game.

Both Max Scherzer and Jon Gray could potentially be back in the saddle when the ALCS starts on Sunday, with Scherzer throwing a simulated game Wednesday.

And Scherzer is chomping at the bit… if enthusiasm can be converted to outs, neither his strained shoulder nor Houston stand a chance.

Bruce Bochy said that if Mike Maddux can figure out how to navigate the Rangers’ perilous pitching situation in the ALCS he should win the Nobel Prize, but that doesn’t really inspire a ton of confidence, does it?