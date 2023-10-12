Poll: How will the ALCS turn out?

The Texas Rangers have swept the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series and Division Series, respectively, to advance to the ALCS. They will face the Houston Astros, who beat the Minnesota Twins three games to one in their ALDS series.

The ALCS starts Sunday, with a 2-3-2 series, and off days on Tuesday and Saturday.

