Poll: How will the ALCS turn out?

What do you think the end of result of the ALCS will be?

By Adam J. Morris
MLB: ALDS-Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers have swept the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series and Division Series, respectively, to advance to the ALCS. They will face the Houston Astros, who beat the Minnesota Twins three games to one in their ALDS series.

The ALCS starts Sunday, with a 2-3-2 series, and off days on Tuesday and Saturday.

How do you think this series will turn out?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

What will be the outcome of the League Championship Series between Texas and Houston?

view results
  • 9%
    Texas in 4
    (78 votes)
  • 2%
    Houston in 4
    (25 votes)
  • 19%
    Texas in 5
    (168 votes)
  • 6%
    Houston in 5
    (55 votes)
  • 39%
    Texas in 6
    (338 votes)
  • 12%
    Houston in 6
    (104 votes)
  • 9%
    Texas in 7
    (83 votes)
  • 1%
    Houston in 7
    (15 votes)
