Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

It’s around 60ish hours until Game 1 of the all-Texas ALCS, depending on when you’re reading this.

Tim Cowlishaw writes that it’s about time the Silver Boot has some actual kick to it.

Kennedi Landry writes about the winning ways of Bruce Bochy, the not-old school manager.

Jeff Wilson has the latest Max Scherzer update after Mad Max threw a 60-pitch simulated game on Wednesday.

Shawn McFarland talked to Bochy and others about the one-of-a-kind Austin Hedges, though Bochy politely “no comment”ed when asked if Hedges is indeed counting down wins on his ass.

The staff at The Athletic makes its ALCS picks and predictions.

And Evan Grant checks in with former owner Tom Hicks, who was responsible for the start of the Silver Boot series. And also responsible for all the west coast games.

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday.