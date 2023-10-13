Jordan Montgomery to start ALCS Game 1

The Texas Rangers have announced that Jordan Montgomery will pitch Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

This is not a surprise — Montgomery pitched Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, so it would figure he would likely pitch the opener of the ALCS. Moreover, in the seven game ALCS, the starters of games one through three would be lined up to pitch on normal rest in games five through seven, if necessary.

I am curious to see who ends up being the Game 2 starter for the Rangers — one would assume that it would be Nathan Eovaldi, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it ended up being Max Scherzer, with Eovaldi pitching Game 3. Given whoever starts in Game 4 for the Rangers isn’t someone you’d expect to go deep into the game, having Scherzer, who probably is going to be limited to 50-60 pitches, go in Game 2 would avoid a situation where you need a lot of innings from your bullpen in back-to-back nights. It also would line up Eovaldi to start a potential Game 7 in Houston.

Justin Verlander is expected to start Game 1 for the Astros.