Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

It’s the day before the Silver Boot ALCS.

The Rangers have tabbed Jordan Montgomery as their Game 1 starter. It worked out well last time.

And if you ask Max Scherzer, he’s ready to go too.

Jamey Newberg has the story of how the Rangers managed to close the gap with the Astros this season to set up this “cinematic showdown.”

Evan Grant writes that it’s a much different Rangers team that meets Houston in the ALCS than the one that got swept away in September.

TR Sullivan looks back at some of the spicy moments between the Rangers and Astros.

They made poor Kennedi Landry interact with Brian McTaggart.

Fangraphs’ Dan Szymborski previews the All-Texas matchup.

MLB dot com’s David Adler writes about the ‘aggressive discipline’ of Corey Seager.

And Grant writes about how the Rangers have been brought together via the old school clubhouse card game ‘Pluck.’

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!