Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

With the Rangers and Astros playing Game 1 of the ALCS this evening, the Rangers are weighing roster decisions involving Jon Gray and Max Scherzer.

Jordan Montgomery is starting Game 1 for the Rangers against an Astros team that has beaten up on lefthanded pitchers.

Evan Drelich examines the rivalry between the Rangers and Astros, which also features the general manager of one of the teams having signed the general manager of the other team out of college.

Jamey Newberg writes that Rangers versus Astros for the World Series is the way it should be.

Jeff Wilson has notes on the Rangers’ roster decision, Marcus Semien, and Bruce Bochy.

The Astros have a very righty-heavy pitching staff, which means the Rangers need lefty-swinging Nathaniel Lowe to get hot again.

Kennedi Landry writes that Jonah Heim has been an unsung hero for the Rangers.

Julia Kreuz has three “under-the-radar” Rangers who could impact the ALCS.

Marcus Semien is a new dad, as his wife gave birth on Wednesday to their fourth child.

These are not the Matt Kata Rangers...though Kata did play for the Rangers, and the Astros, and the Diamondbacks, and the Phillies, and is the only player to have done so.

David Schoenfield ranks the four teams still standing in the playoffs.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read looks at the Rangers/Astros ALCS.