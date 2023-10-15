Rangers set roster for ALCS against Houston

The Texas Rangers have set their official 26 man roster for the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, and there are two changes from the previous round.

Pitchers Max Scherzer and Jon Gray have been added to the Rangers’ roster. My guess is that Scherzer will start Game 3 and Gray will start Game 4, though Gray could be used out of the pen, and Scherzer could be held back until Game 4, potentially.

Being dropped for Scherzer and Gray are relief pitchers Matt Bush and Brock Burke. As we discussed on Friday, Bush, Burke and Cody Bradford were the guys who seemed to be on the bubble in terms of guys who could get bumped to make room for Scherzer and Gray.

Burke has struggled down the stretch, and his lone opportunity in the playoffs was when he was asked to pitch the ninth inning of an 11-5 game in Baltimore. He faced three batters, walked one, and gave up a hard hit out and a single, ultimately leading to him getting pulled for Jose Leclerc, and it does not seem Bruce Bochy has confidence in him. Bush, meanwhile, has yet to appear in a game for the Rangers this season, whether regular season or playoff.

The official roster: