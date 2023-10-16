Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that, no, it wasn’t a dream, the Texas Rangers shut out the Houston Astros to take Game 1 of the ALCS.

Evan Grant provides takeaways from the victory which saw Texas overcome Justin Verlander to steal away homefield advantage.

Kevin Sherrington writes that manager Bruce Bochy continues to make all the right moves as the Rangers grabbed a sixth consecutive postseason win.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle writes that Jordan “Big Guy” Montgomery stepped up in Game 1 and earned himself a new nickname.

Deesha Thosar writes that it was Montgomery coming out the winner in Game 1 in a duel with future Hall of Famer Verlander.

Jeff Passan takes a look at how Montgomery was able to handle Houston’s most dangerous hitter with three strikeouts of Yordan Alvarez.

Shawn McFarland writes more on the Montgomery vs. Alvarez battle as the Game 1 lefty became the first pitcher ever to strike Alvarez out thrice in the same game.

Ken Rosenthal notes that Montgomery did his thing as a starting pitcher with a starting pitcher’s outing, an increasingly rare sight in October.

Grant writes that other than Montgomery, it was the Evan Carter show again as it has been all October.

Jeff Wilson writes that Carter’s iconic 8th inning catch and subsequent Jose Altuve baserunning gaffe helped silence Houston in Game 1.

Cody Stavenhagen writes that Altuve’s blunder changed the course of the late innings for Texas.

Hannah Keyser writes that Carter thanked defensive maven Robbie Grossman for helping to prepare him for the left field obstacle course at Minute Maid Park.

Julia Kreuz writes that the Rangers’ bullpen is getting it done with an assist from the fans that most want to see them fail.

Chad Jennings writes that today’s starter Nathan Eovaldi is searching for a career-defining victory in October.

And, Manny Randhawa notes that the Rangers have joined an impressive list of postseason teams that have started October with a six game winning streak.

Have a nice day!