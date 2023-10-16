Kim Ng departs as Marlins g.m.

Kim Ng is no longer the general manager of the Miami Marlins, it was announced today. The Marlins announced that the team exercised their half of the mutual option that was held for the 2024 season, but Ng declined her portion of the mutual option.

Ng, 54, was hired as general manager by the Marlins in November, 2020, after spending roughly a decade with the MLB office and a decade prior to that as assistant general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. After winning 67 and 69 games the previous two seasons, the Marlins went 84-78 in 2022, earning a Wild Card berth. They were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Round.

It is somewhat surprising that Ng would voluntarily leave the g.m. role with the Marlins, but it would seem likely that she sees better opportunities available. The Boston Red Sox have a vacancy and have struggled to attract candidates, with Jon Daniels, among others, passing on the opportunity to interview.