Texas Rangers lineup for ALCS Game 2

Texas Rangers lineup for American League Championship Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

The Rangers look to take a 2-0 series lead at the Juice Box this afternoon. With Framber Valdez — the lone lefthanded pitcher on the Astros playoff roster — taking the mound, Robbie Grossman is back in the lineup, batting third and playing left field, while Evan Carter starts the day on the bench. Once Valdez is out of the game Carter will, almost certainly, be inserted for Grossman.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Grossman — LF

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

3:37 p.m. Central start time. Astros are -120 favorites.