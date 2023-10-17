Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers are up 2-0 in the ALCS after beating Houston 5-4 yesterday.

Evan Grant has the takeaways from the victory which sees the Rangers head home with a series lead.

Jeff Wilson writes that it took a Houdini act from both Nathan Eovaldi and the bullpen for the Rangers to grab the Game 2 win.

Bradford Doolittle writes that the Rangers are winning the big moments which is how you earn victories in October.

Ben Clemens writes that the Astros are the movie monster that won’t die but the Rangers are keeping them at bay.

Kevin Sherrington writes that Bruce Bochy’s wild October ride is working however it is working.

Julia Kreuz writes about Eovaldi’s great escape from a bases loaded, no out situation that added to Nasty Nate’s playoffs mythos.

Rowan Kavner writes about Eovaldi doing what he does best, which is competing in October.

Grant notes that despite coming up large in the win, Eovaldi wasn’t satisfied with a mere quality start.

Cody Stavenhagen writes that Bochy’s trust in Eovaldi was rewarded as he let his postseason workhorse work out of trouble.

Nathan Han writes that Jose Leclerc had to swallow nerves and ride the wave of adrenaline to earn a four-out save in Game 2.

Shawn McFarland writes about how Leclerc has been able to up his game down the stretch and in the postseason for Texas.

Hannah Keyser writes about the rock-bottom moment for Leclerc that helped to turn things around for the Rangers’ longest tenured player.

And, up 2-0, heading back to The Shed, and Grant notes that Mad Max Scherzer will be taking the mound for Texas in Game 3.

Have a nice day!