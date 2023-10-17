Holland/Kinsler, Lewis/Young to do first pitch ceremonies

The Texas Rangers have announced the opening pitch ceremony participants for Game 3 and Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

For Game 3, Ian Kinsler will be throwing the first pitch to Derek Holland. For Game 4, Michael Young will be throwing the first pitch to Colby Lewis.

That foursome, of course, was a key part of the two Texas Rangers teams that won back-to-back American League Championships in 2011 and 2012, advancing to the World Series for the two times in team history. They are outstanding choices to come out for the two ALCS games that we know are going to occur.