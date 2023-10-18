Rangers have five Gold Glove finalists

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists have been announced and the Texas Rangers have five players who have made the cut.

Jonah Heim is one of three finalists for the Gold Glove Award in the American League at catcher, along with Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles and Alejnadro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays.

At first base, Nathaniel Lowe is a finalist, along with Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees and Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles. This is a tremendous credit to Lowe, whose defense has not been a strength of his for most of his career, but who has put in a great deal of work to improve.

Marcus Semien is a finalist at second base, along with Mauricio Dubon of the Houston Astros and Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians. Semien was a finalist last year, and won the Gold Glove in 2021.

At shortstop, in a mild surprise, to me, at least, Corey Seager is a finalist. He is joined by Anthony Volpe of the Yankees and Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins. Seager has generally been considered a solid, but not spectacular, defender at short.

Finally, in right field, Adolis Garcia is a finalist, along with Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox and Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros.