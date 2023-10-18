Texas Rangers lineup for ALCS Game 3

Texas Rangers lineup for American League Championship Series Game 3 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.
Texas is back in Arlington and looking to take a 3-0 lead in the ALCS against the Astros. Everyone will be excited to know that Evan Carter is back in the lineup and hitting third.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Carter — LF
Garcia — RF
Heim — C
Garver — DH
Lowe — 1B
Jung — 3B
Taveras — CF
7:03 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -130 favorites.
