Texas Rangers lineup for ALCS Game 3

Texas Rangers lineup for American League Championship Series Game 3 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

Texas is back in Arlington and looking to take a 3-0 lead in the ALCS against the Astros. Everyone will be excited to know that Evan Carter is back in the lineup and hitting third.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:03 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -130 favorites.