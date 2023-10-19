Texas Rangers lineup for ALCS Game 4

Texas Rangers lineup for American League Championship Series Game 4 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy for the Astros.

Texas suffered their first loss of the postseason yesterday. They will try today to avoid their first losing streak of the postseason. We have a minor tweak to the lineup, with Jonah Heim and Mitch Garver changing places from yesterday. We have Andrew Heaney as the starter, but I would wager he goes twice through the order at most before he is lifted for Dane Dunning.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:03 p.m. Central start time. Pick ‘em is the line.