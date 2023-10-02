Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes the Texas Rangers broke out the champagne hours before breaking out the disappointment with a flaccid division-dropping loss in the season finale.

Evan Grant writes that the 2023 Rangers were as schizophrenic as ever all the way until Game 162.

Matt Fisher writes that the Rangers played the scenarios perfectly this weekend in Seattle if the goal was to hand the Astros the division.

Tim Cowlishaw writes that with the egg laid on Sunday, the Rangers have opted for hard mode in the playoffs.

Indeed, because the Rangers are never not inscrutable, all of the melancholy from the finale belays the point that indeed Texas will be playing in the playoffs come Tuesday. Therefore, Adam Berry and Landry offer up an FAQ on the Wild Card series against Tampa Bay.

Shawn McFarland has five things to know about a 99-win Rays team that has only lost two home series since the start of August.

The folks that write about baseball for ESPN check out the playoff field which, yes, includes the Rangers.

Jeff Passan makes a pitch for each of the remaining teams for why they can be the ones to win the 2023 World Series.

And, Grant notes that it wasn’t just the Rangers that lost on Sunday as Corey Seager’s 0-fer in the finale cost him the AL batting title.

Have a nice day!