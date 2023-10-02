Nevin not returning to Angels as manager

The Anaheim Angels have announced that manager Phil Nevin will not return for the 2024 season. Nevin technically was not under contract for 2024 (though the club held an option for the 2024 season), so I guess that they would saying that they have not fired him, but instead have fixed the glitch.

Mike Scioscia’s run as manager ended in 2018, after 19 years. Since then, the Angels have had Brad Ausmus for the 2019 season, Joe Maddon in 2020, 2021, and two months of 2022, and now Nevin for the remainder of 2022 as well as all of 2023, with a new manager coming in for the 2024 season.

General manager Perry Minasian, who took over from former Angels general manager Billy Eppler after the 2020 season, is still with the Angels as of now, but there has reportedly been nothing yet said about whether he will be returning.

Arte Moreno, of course, will continue as the team’s owner.