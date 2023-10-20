Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the Astros last night to tie the ALCS at two games apiece.

Tim Cowlishaw writes that the streaky version of the Rangers has returned at an inopportune time.

Jeff Wilson writes that the all-Texas ALCS will now come down to a best-of-3 series.

Evan Grant says the Rangers season now hinges on the performance of Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi.

Shawn McFarland highlights the Rangers’ pitching woes in his piece for DMN.

The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen asks if the Rangers have enough arms to close this series out.

Fangraphs’ Esteban Rivera writes about the quick adjustments of Evan Carter.

And to close out with a bit of good news, Rangers prospect Cam Cauley went deep twice in the AFL last night.

Thats all for this morning. The Rangers and Astros go at it again today in Game 5 at 4 o clock with Jordan Montgomery on the mound for Texas.

