Texas Rangers lineup for ALCS Game 5

Texas Rangers lineup for American League Championship Series Game 5 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Justin Verlander for the Astros.

The Rangers have struggled in their first two home games against the Astros in this series. With Game 5 — the final game in the series to be played at the Shed — Bruce Bochy has changed up the batting order, with Leody Taveras hitting fifth against Justin Verlander. After the very short outings from Max Scherzer and Andrew Heaney in the previous two games, Jordan Montgomery is going to need to give the Rangers some innings today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Taveras — CF

Jung — 3B

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Heim — C

4:07 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -115 favorites.