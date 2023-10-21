Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost Game 5 vs. the Astros last night in gut-wrenching, heartbreaking fashion but, yknow, it’s not really anything new.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland writes on how the Rangers bullpen turned its ugly head at the worst possible time.

Jeff Wilson tries to make sense of the Adolis Garcia-Martin Maldonado kerfuffle.

Ken Rosenthal doesn’t think it makes any sense for Bryan Abreu to have purposefully beaned Garcia there to which I simply respond: Matt Bush-Jose Bautista.

Kevin Sherrington asks if Texas can bounce back from the gut kick in Games 6 and 7.

Bruce Bochy says the Dusty Baker-imposed delay after the scuffle was “a bunch of crap.”

And Evan Grant tackles the possibility of timeouts for the misbehaved players from last night.

That’s all for this morning. I’m gonna go stare out the window.