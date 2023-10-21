Two game suspension for Bryan Abreu

Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu has been suspended two games for hitting Adolis Garcia with a pitch in the eighth inning of yesterday’s game, MLB has announced. Garcia was fined but not suspended. In addition, Dusty Baker and Lance McCullers, Jr., were fined, and Matt Bush was fined.

While the suspension should mean that Abreu will miss Game 6 and Game 7 against the Rangers, he will almost certainly appeal. Per Jeff Passan, the appeal likely won’t be enforced until next season.

Garcia, who had hit a huge home run in the sixth inning of the game, was hit by the first pitch he saw his next time up. He immediately confronted Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, and the benches cleared, with Abreu and Baker ultimately being ejected. There was a lengthy delay, which may have impacted Rangers closer Jose Leclerc, who had finished the eighth inning but then had to sit for a lengthy period before coming out for the ninth.