Sunday morning Rangers things

Sunday morning Rangers news and links

By Adam J. Morris
Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Five Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Good morning, folks...

The Rangers are relying on Nathan Eovaldi today to force a Game 7.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers need to make adjustments if they are going to avoid being eliminated today.

Kevin Sherrington writes that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien need to start producing.

Cody Stavenhagen says the Rangers need Marcus Semien to start producing.

Mike Lupica writes that this ALCS between the Rangers and Astros is already a classic.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read has notes ahead of today’s big game.

The Athletic has a breakdown of the Game 6 matchup.

Bryan Abreu was suspended for throwing at Adolis Garcia in Game 5.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.

