Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Rangers are relying on Nathan Eovaldi today to force a Game 7.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers need to make adjustments if they are going to avoid being eliminated today.

Kevin Sherrington writes that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien need to start producing.

Mike Lupica writes that this ALCS between the Rangers and Astros is already a classic.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read has notes ahead of today’s big game.

The Athletic has a breakdown of the Game 6 matchup.

Bryan Abreu was suspended for throwing at Adolis Garcia in Game 5.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.