Texas Rangers lineup for ALCS Game 6

Texas Rangers lineup for American League Championship Series Game 6 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

It is do or die for the Texas Rangers as they go up against the Houston Astros in the Juice Box. With the lefty on the mound for Houston, Evan Carter sits and Robbie Grossman is in left field, although Carter will presumably enter the game as soon as Valdez leaves.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Grossman — LF

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:03 p.m. Central start time. Astros are -120 favorites.