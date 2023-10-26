Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Nathan Eovaldi will be starting game 1 of the World Series, and while the starters for the rest of the series haven’t been announced it will likely go Jordan Montgomery and then Max Scherzer.

On July 1 an Arizona - Texas World Series didn’t seem nearly as unlikely as it did in September 1.

The roads these two teams took to the World Series are eerily similar, both in late season collapses and storybook playoff series.

Tim Cowlishaw wants you to know that Chris Young is the kitty’s titties.

Evan Grant compares the 2010-11 World Series teams and the 2023 one and notes that there are similarities and differences but enjoy the winning while it lasts because eventually it’ll be 2022 again.