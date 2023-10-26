 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: How will the World Series turn out?

What will be the result of the 2023 World Series?

By Adam J. Morris
Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Seven Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have swept the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series and Division Series, respectively, then beat the Houston Astros in 7 games in the ALCS to advance to the World Series. They will face the Houston Astros, who also swept their opponents — the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers — in the Wild Card Series and Division Series, respectively, and also beat their opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies, in seven games in the NLCS.

The World Series starts Friday, with a 2-3-2 series, and off days on Sunday and Thursday.

How do you think this series will turn out?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

What will be the outcome of the World Series between Texas and Arizona?

view results
  • 5%
    Texas in 4
    (76 votes)
  • 1%
    Arizona in 4
    (20 votes)
  • 24%
    Texas in 5
    (351 votes)
  • 0%
    Arizona in 5
    (14 votes)
  • 58%
    Texas in 6
    (848 votes)
  • 2%
    Arizona in 6
    (38 votes)
  • 4%
    Texas in 7
    (66 votes)
  • 1%
    Arizona in 7
    (26 votes)
1439 votes total Vote Now

