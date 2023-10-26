Poll: How will the World Series turn out?

The Texas Rangers have swept the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series and Division Series, respectively, then beat the Houston Astros in 7 games in the ALCS to advance to the World Series. They will face the Houston Astros, who also swept their opponents — the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers — in the Wild Card Series and Division Series, respectively, and also beat their opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies, in seven games in the NLCS.

The World Series starts Friday, with a 2-3-2 series, and off days on Sunday and Thursday.

How do you think this series will turn out?

Cast your vote below...