Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

Welcome to the World Series.

The Rangers take on the Diamondbacks tonight in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, with postseason hero Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for the Rangers.

Bruce Bochy is back in his fifth WS, which arguably beats being at home fishing.

Kennedi Landry writes about Marcus Semien leading by example.

Kevin Sherrington says the Rangers’ advantage in this series is their ability to mash.

Jeff Wilson is apparently unconcerned with a cut to Max Scherzer’s thumb.

Shawn McFarland writes about Mitch Garver, who has become one of the Rangers steadiest hitters in the second half.

The DMN people make their predictions for the next 9 days.

And for the price of just one Rangers sandwich you can feed an entire village. Wait no, I had that backwards.

That’s all for this morning. Game 1 of the World Series starts up tonight at 7:05. Big Nate on the hill for the Rangers. Buckle up.