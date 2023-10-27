Texas Rangers set World Series roster

The Texas Rangers have announced their 26 man roster for the World Series, and they are sticking with the same group that they used for the American League Championship Series. Game 1 of the World Series is tonight at Globe Life Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We weren’t really expecting any changes, I don’t think, so this isn’t really a surprise. Manager Bruce Bochy is almost certainly sticking with the same guys he has been using for the everyday lineup, and there’s no need to swap out any of the bench players. If there had been a change, it presumably would have been on the pitching staff, should the Rangers have wanted to replace one of the multi-inning guys in the pen with a more traditional reliever. They did not want to, though.

The roster is below.